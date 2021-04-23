NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department partnered with FEMA to bring in contracted workers to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine at the Music City Center.
Fire and forestry departments from all over the country are giving out Pfizer shots over a 30-day stretch.
Bradon Nelson is a firefighter in Phoenix, AZ.
The last few weeks he has been working in Nashville administering the vaccine.
“Back home in Arizona we were out vaccinating about 8,000 to 10,000 people a day at the state fairgrounds,” said Nelson.
Nelson is one of the 25 contracted workers from Paramedics Unlimited.
“They leave their homes, they leave their families and they come here to do whatever they can to help the city of Nashville,” said Laura Varnier, Director of Nursing for Metro Public Health Department.
The frontline workers are also enjoying getting to know the people in the community and help the local economy.
“Some of the best people we’ve had come in, you know, tell us their great little fishing hole to go to or a restaurant to go to,” said Nelson.
Nelson said while he misses his family, he knows he’s doing what’s needed.
“It’s difficult, but I know it’s for the greater good,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.