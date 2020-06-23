NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A construction worker died on Tuesday afternoon after falling from scaffolding at a work site on Interstate Drive, according to emergency officials.
Officials said the worker fell around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site near the Quality Inn.
