NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper announced Perkins Eastman, a firm known nationally for their work along U.S. waterfronts, will join his initiative to transform Nashville’s East Bank into one of the city’s most accessible and desirable amenities.

The Cumberland River is one of Nashville’s most characteristic features. Cooper’s vision for the East Bank area, now a patchwork of underdeveloped and mostly industrial sites, begins at the river’s edge, reconnecting residents to their waterfront before taking them through hundreds of interconnected acres of thriving businesses, public parks, walking and biking.

Perkins Eastman will engage residents and property owners in that vision, developing a master plan for the roughly 338 acres that begin at the east riverbank and continue as far as Interstate 24 and Jefferson Street in East Nashville.

“As we embark on the rebound, Nashville is one of the most desirable cities to be in the U.S.,” Cooper said in a news release. “We have an opportunity to elevate the Cumberland River to be one of Nashville’s most popular amenities for the benefits of our entire community. That calls for a careful, community-driven approach to affirmative placemaking, as we engage residents and property owners at every step.”

Metro Planning and Perkins Eastman will begin the community engagement portion of the study immediately.

Titans, Metro Government begin talks about the future of Nissan Stadium The Tennessee Titans and City of Nashville announced that they are engaged in formal discussions regarding the future of Nissan Stadium, the Titans announced in a news release.

Corporate citizens have already joined the mayor’s East Bank initiative. In December, Cooper and the Tennessee Titans announced plans for 100 acres of privately funded, mixed-use development around Nissan Stadium.

Cooper also negotiated an agreement with Monroe Investment for their 40-acre parcel in the area. Monroe will cover 34%, or $7.1 million, of a total $20.9 million in planned public infrastructure on the site. Meanwhile, property owners there will participate in a business improvement district, paying a surcharge on taxes that Metro government can use to fund additional public benefits.

Meeting to discuss East Bank neighborhood development tonight NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tonight the conversation begins about how to develop the East Bank of Nashville.

Perkins Eastman is known for waterfront projects that include the District Wharf in Washington, DC, Battery Park City in New York and Baltimore’s Inner Harbor East.

“Perkins Eastman has demonstrated a world-class ability to transform large waterfront areas into compelling, vibrant environments that maintain the character of the city,” said Lucy Kempf, Metro Planning director.

The company will use a diverse team of local contractors in Nashville, including WSP, Pillars Development and Hodgson Douglas.

“We at Perkins Eastman are excited to work with the city of Nashville and all local stakeholders to create an ambitious plan that will transform the East Bank to be the next great neighborhood in the city,” said Vaughan Davies, the company’s principal-in-charge of the East Bank project.