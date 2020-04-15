NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville company began to distribute more than $17,000 worth of checks to small businesses downtown from money it made selling Nashville Strong signs.
Good Wood Nashville began selling the signs last month and giving half of the profits to a small business of the buyer's choice. More than 500 orders have been placed for Nashville Strong signs since.
More than 350 businesses have benefited from the signs purchased from Good Wood Nashville.
To purchase a Nashville Strong sign, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.