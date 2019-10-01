NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Korean Veterans Bridge was one of many Nashville buildings lit in primary colors on Tuesday night in support of the work of Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, the only free-standing pediatric hospital in Middle Tennessee.
The community gathered on the street outside the hospital to shine a light on the hundreds of kids healing inside.
They flashed lights into the hospital windows and patients and their families aimed mini-flashlights back.
“We’ve got a lot of sick kids in this hospital, and not all of them were able to get to a window to be able to help, but I got to see kids in three spots flash back to us,” said Dr. Meg Rush, Chief of Staff at the children’s hospital. “We are just so grateful to have a city that wraps their resources and their energy around children who have special health care needs.”
This is the first time Vanderbilt’s Children’s Hospital has done a flashback with their patients.
Other buildings lit up for the children’s hospital on Tuesday night included the Adventure Science Center, AT&T Building, Bridgestone and the Omni Hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.