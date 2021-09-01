NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Community Resource Center is currently packed with donations and looking for volunteers.
“We have about 20 donation sites that have been running throughout the community as well as individual businesses that have just decided to donate,” said Tina Doniger, Executive Director of Community Resource Center.
Assisting people in crisis is nothing new to the organization. When you add a disaster like the Waverly flood on top of the pandemic, things can shift into high gear.
“We are a staff of three, so for us to handle the influx of donations is almost impossible,” said Doniger. “We work with volunteer groups that come in everyday, but COVID has really put a damper on that.”
Doniger said when a disaster hits, they could use about 100 hands. However, to stay safe during the pandemic, they are limited to 10 at a time inside.
With a need for more volunteers, they are getting resourceful.
“We are going to tent part of our parking lot in order to sort donations outside,” said Doniger. “We will have some people inside, some people outside. We really rely on year-round just those extra hands of volunteers in order to get our jobs done.”
