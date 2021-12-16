NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As people across Middle Tennessee work to get back on their feet, local disaster relief experts are asking everyone to hold off on donating used clothes and water bottles.
Workers at the Community Resource Center said what people are needing essentials like a toothbrush, toothpaste and soap.
The Community Resource Center is taking new clothes to tornado survivors in Dawson Springs, KY, and are giving essential supplies to those who were hit hard by the tornados in Middle Tennessee.
“They don’t need a whole closet. They are going to have insurance or they are going to have a way to get a new closet, and they’re aren’t ready for a new closet because they are living displaced,” said Tina Doniger, Community Resource Center executive director.
Doniger said seemingly small essential items make a big impact on families without bogging them down with items they won’t use.
“They need those items because they left them at home,” said Doniger. “They are under debris or they’ve lost them of whatever the case may be. The other thing is those items might be a little bit more expensive so if you think about a family who is trying to feed themselves, trying to recover something, having that extra money because they didn’t have to go buy toiletries is really important.”
Doniger said the next thing these families will need are supplies to help them rebuild their lives. This includes household items such as cleaning supplies, batteries, extension cords, furniture and tarps to protect their home while it’s being repaired. Tarps are especially important if a portion of the roof was damaged from a tornado or winds.
The pastor of Harpeth Baptist Church, which was in the path of a tornado in Kingston Springs, said they have been helping the community clean up debris. One church member said this has been a huge help as they wait for insurance to assess the damage to their home.
If you would like to help people who have been impacted by a tornado, click here.
