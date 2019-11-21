NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Details on how Nashville’s Community Oversight Board will move forward were announced on Wednesday at the board’s scheduled meeting.
Executive Director William Weeded announced earlier this week he was resigning because of “high stress.”
Wednesday’s scheduled meeting continued as normal without Weeden, who is now on leave until his resignation becomes official next month.
News4 learned that Weeden had been reprimanded for not communicating well, for turning in sloppy reports and for missing deadlines before announcing his resignation on Monday.
Interim Director Jill Fitcheard said the board will continue to do what they promised the city.
“We are here to continue to foster transparency and trust between the residents of Nashville and the Metro Nashville Police Department,” said Fitcheard. “That is our mandate and we have our marching orders, and we will continue in this fight.”
Weeden’s resignation takes effect on Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.