NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People are at odds over the name of a Davidson County road in the Madison area.
There is a proposal to change the name of Woodruff Street and it’s become controversial.
David McMurry was a Rotary member and served on several boards and volunteered with a lot of non-profits. He’s known for his work with the Nashville LGBT and the Madison Rivergate Area Chamber of Commerce.
So, for many, the idea of honoring the late civil servant by renaming Woodruff Street to David McMurray Way, sounded like a great idea.
However, not everyone agrees.
“There was no notification of this. No one asked the public what their thoughts were or if they had any suggestions,” said Nathan Massey, who also used to serve on the Madison Rivergate Area Chamber of Commerce.
Massey had a long list of other people he thinks should be considered for the honor, people like Lonnie Sadler.
“He was voted captain and first African American captain ever at Vanderbilt University during his senior year in 1975,” said Lonnie Sadler Jr., Sadler’s son.
Sadler went on to coach and mentor hundreds of young kids.
“He stressed education over athletics,” said Sadler.
When it comes to renaming Woodruff Street, the difference in their mind is that Sadler was born and raised in Madison.
“If you’re going to start renaming streets it should be someone from the community,” said Sadler.
The president of the Chamber of Commerce, Laura Knotts, sent a letter in support of changing the name to David McMurry Way.
They said they want to name this street after McMurry because it’s so close to many of the nonprofits he worked with.
“I know some people did not know David very well, or may have assumptions about him, or disagree with his lifestyle, but he spent countless hours promoting Madison and working with our nonprofits,” said Knotts. “He devoted all of his free time to promoting and bettering our community. While we want to honor him now, we would be happy to honor more Madison citizens by renaming other streets in the future.”
The resolution to change the street name goes before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday.
