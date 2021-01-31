NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical Center will operate using the Cold Weather Plan due to cold weather forecasted for Monday.
The Community Assessment Center in Lot N at Nissan Stadium will operate from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The assessment centers at Meharry Medical College and the former Kmart location on Murfreesboro Pike will be closed Monday.
These operational times for COVID-19 Community Assessment Center are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Testing is free to the public at all community assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College.
The COVID-19 Hotline will operate on its regular schedule, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. each day. The hotline number is 615-862-7777.
