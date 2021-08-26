Study shows dangers of rolling bars on Broadway

Metro Council may consider changes to regulations about slow-moving vehicles in downtown Nashville. (WSMV)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Transportation Licensing Commission denied the permit approvals of more than 30 new entertainment vehicles on Thursday afternoon.

This latest push to control the industry comes after a man fell off a party bus and injured himself last month.

The group Safe Fun Nashville demanded the board to stop all approval of party vehicles. At Thursday's meeting, the commission denied the applications of 32 additional party vehicles, including ten pedal taverns.

Safe Fun Nashville said it has 2,000 people signing a petition to back them up. To sign the petition, click here

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.