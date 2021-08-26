NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A tourist was taken to the hospital early Thursday after he fell from, and was run over by a party bus in downtown Nashville.
The group Safe Fun Nashville demanded the board to stop all approval of party vehicles. At Thursday's meeting, the commission denied the applications of 32 additional party vehicles, including ten pedal taverns.
Safe Fun Nashville said it has 2,000 people signing a petition to back them up. To sign the petition, click here.
Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.
