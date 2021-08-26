NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Transportation Licensing Commission denied the permit approvals of more than 30 new entertainment vehicles on Thursday afternoon.

This latest push to control the industry comes after a man fell off a party bus and injured himself last month.

Nashville party bus rider falls off bus, gets run over on Broadway NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A tourist was taken to the hospital early Thursday after he fell from, and was run over by a party bus in downtown Nashville.

The group Safe Fun Nashville demanded the board to stop all approval of party vehicles. At Thursday's meeting, the commission denied the applications of 32 additional party vehicles, including ten pedal taverns.

Pull Quote “This is a first step. Party vehicles are posing a serious threat to the safety and tourist economy in our city. If we’re going to take safety seriously, we need to first make sure that the party vehicles already on the street are following the regulations we have in place." Jim Schmitz, a downtown resident and co-organizer of Safe Fun Nashville

Safe Fun Nashville said it has 2,000 people signing a petition to back them up. To sign the petition, click here.