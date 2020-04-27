NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Comcast announced on Monday it will extend its commitments for Xfinity customers through June 30 to help ensure students can finish out the school year from home and remain connected to the internet during the COVID-19 crisis.
Comcast originally announced the commitments on March 13 and will now extend them through June.
Those commitments include:
- No disconnects and waiving late fees: Comcast will not disconnect a customer's Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile or Xfinity Voice service and will waive late fees f they contact Comcast and let them know they can't pay their bills during this period. The care teams are available to offer flexible payment options or help find other solutions.
- Xfinity WiFi Free for everyone: Xfinity WiFi hotpots in business and outdoor locations across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free, including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers. Click for a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots.
- Pausing our data plan: With so many people working and educating from home, Comcast wants customers to access the internet without thinking about data plans. While the vast majority of customers do not come close to using 1TB of data in a month, Comcast s pausing our data plans to give all customers unlimited data for no additional charge.
- Internet Essentials: Internet Essentials is the nation's largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. Comcase is extending its offer of 60 days of complimentary service for new customers through June 30. Internet Essentials is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month. Click for information about Internet Essentials.
"These extended measures will continue to keep Americans safe and ensure that households are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home as the nation copes with this unprecedented disruption to our daily lives," said Dave Watson, Comcast Cable Chief Executive Officer, in a news release. "Our services have never been more important, and we're doing everything we can to keep people connected to the internet."
