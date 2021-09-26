NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The owner of the Indianapolis Colts is using his team’s visit to Music City to display his impressive music collection.
Jim Irsay hosted an event at Loews Vanderbilt Hotel to show off his vast collection. It includes musical instruments and items from Bob Dylan, Elton John, The Beatles, Prince and others.
He said since his football team will be in Music City, it only made since to display instruments from some of the great musicians in history.
