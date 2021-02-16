NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Plumbers have been busy this week, working around the clock fixing pipes and getting water service restored.
Experts with Doctor Drip in East Nashville provided tips to think about as temperatures hold below freezing this week.
“It’s frozen and burst, so we’ve got to change that out to get them back water,” said John Buck with Doctor Drip.
As temperatures drop, the risk for pipes to burst go up.
“If you don’t run water when it’s down to these temperatures, you are going to freeze up, then of course you’re going to have to call a plumber or wait for it to thaw out,” said Buck.
With temperatures this morning in the single digits and teens, Doctor Drip started the day with 20 calls, which is higher than normal.
“We have been working quite a few hours the last couple of days,” said Buck. “We’re trying to get everybody without water back with water and try to get the burst pipes repaired.”
Battling snow-covered roads and a high-call volume leaves customers waiting a little longer without water.
“They’re completely out of water,” said Buck. “Here’s the meter. It froze up here. Here’s the back flow and preventing any water from getting into the building.”
With temperatures below freezing through the end of the week, Buck is urging people to take every precaution they can.
“The best way to do it is preventative maintenance, run the water, open the cabinet door and keep air from hitting the pipes and everything else should be fine,” said Buck.
Another thing Buck mentioned is traditionally we’ve been told a drip from your faucet is best. Buck said from his experience that’s not enough. You should have more of a steady stream from your faucet.
For the job News4 shadowed Tuesday, the bill was around $300-$400.
