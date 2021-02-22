NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville had seen a significant drop in COVID-19 cases with just more than 100 new cases the last several days.

Doctors said as much trouble as last week’s icy weather caused, it may have helped in the fight against the pandemic.

With the inclement weather, it was almost like the community went into another quarantine lockdown last week.

Health officials won’t know exactly how helpful the ice and snow helped freeze the spread of the virus for a week or so. Doctors are hopeful.

“It felt very similar to being in quarantine,” said Jessica Trumble.

“For me, anyway, it seemed like the COVID lockdown was worse than weather,” said Phil Brekke.

The ice just seemed like another forced quarantine to many.

“We don’t have any visitation. I don’t have any in-person classes right now, so I’m just sitting in my dorm,” said Faith Alexa, a Belmont student.

Alexa said while she could step out to play in the snow, most of her time was spent inside.

“We don’t want to see bad weather get in anybody’s way, but in this case, bad weather getting the Sars COV2 virus is perfect,” said Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. David Aronoff.

Aronoff, who has worked hard on COVID research, said the weather might have helped push us farther along in the pandemic.

“It really encouraged people to stay home,” said Aronoff. “Really the proof will be in the pudding and we’ll have to watch over the next couple of weeks.”

One of the problems – vaccines were also halted temporarily for many. Davidson County’s vaccination clinic at the Music City Center was closed for five days last week.

“We’ve been in mostly because of COVID,” said Ivan O’Neil.

“For sure the weather was a double-edged sword when it comes to controlling this pandemic,” said Aronoff.

The pandemic is not over and days like today where everyone wants to get out can worry doctors.

“It’s been a long week of being at home,” said Trumble. “We are going to be getting outside so much more this year just because of COVID and everything.”

College students who didn’t get to enjoy the area last spring because of the pandemic are hoping this year is different.

“Since COVID last year sent us all home, I haven’t been able to experience a Nashville summer yet,” said Alexa.

Medical professionals fear as the weather is more excellent, people will start going out and gathering again.

“This past week, with the bad weather, that did help to keep people indoors, kept people out of crowded areas,” said Aronoff. “There are ways to be outside in the good weather keeping our distance from others going on walks, exercising.”

Aronoff, director of infectious disease at Vanderbilt, said everyone needs to keep working to keep COVID down heading into spring and the first anniversary of COVID entering the state while vaccinations are distributed to more and more.

“We also had our first shot, so we’re felling a little more comfortable with it,” said O’Neil.

“With COVID, you just never know when the end is going to be,” said Brekke.

In addition to vaccinations getting canceled, there was less testing for COVID last week.

Fewer people were tested, but it’s the number of cases that are coming back positive vs. negative that is coming down.