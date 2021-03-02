NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Country Music Association announced Tuesday the CMA Festival scheduled for June has been canceled.
“After thoughtful deliberation, we are saddened to share that CMA Fest will not take place in 2021. We know our fans near and far have hoped that the festival could safely return this summer, and while we are encouraged to see COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, we still face several challenges that prevent us from bringing our fans around the world the CMA Fest experience they have come to expect. But rest assured, we have already started planning what will be the most EPIC celebration of Country Music next summer,” the CMA said in a statement.
It's the second year in a row that CMA has canceled the festival because of COVID-19 concerns.
Patrons who purchased four-day passes for CMA Fest 2020 and chose the rollover option will have those passes honored for CMA Fest 2020. Those who purchased passes through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Box Office will receive an email in the next 24-48 hours with further information about retaining your passes or requesting a full refund.
Answers to frequently asked questions are available on the CMA Fest website.
“We appreciate your patience, understanding and ongoing support of CMA Fest and Country Music as we look forward to the days when we can come together again,” the CMA Fest said in a statement.
The 2022 CMA Fest is set for June 9-12.
