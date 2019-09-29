NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There have been ongoing talks from community members who want to close Lower Broadway between First and Fifth avenues.
Despite recent incidents along Broadway, the likelihood of it being shutdown to traffic is slim.
There have been two major incidents involving cars on Broadway in September.
On Friday a woman was charged after she hit an off-duty Metro Police officer head on.
A few weeks before that a man was charged after he drove erratically through downtown showing off a gun.
Even though these crimes are serious, Councilman Freddie O'Connell said there’s a couple of reasons why shutting down this stretch from cars would likely not be possible.
“That stretch of Broadway, in fact much of that, is a state highway, it's a state route. Therefore the state has jurisdiction over it. Metro could not unilaterally just say, ‘hey we're going to permanently close this road,’" said O'Connell.
O'Connell said that most of the businesses down Broadway would not want traffic completely eliminated.
“I also know talking to most the proprietors of those establishments that they don’t want that area to be like a Bourbon Street where it is just a constant party in the street. They are much more interested in people, you know experiencing that honky-tonk part of Nashville," said O'Connell.
O'Connell said there has been a heavy focus over the last few months on making Lower Broadway safer with the addition of more officers in the area.
“We have worked harder in the last few weeks to kind of build almost a containment around that entertainment district and so far that’s actually paying off,” said O’Connell.
O'Connell said he is looking forward to working with new Mayor John Cooper on some of the issues facing the area.
“I’m optimistic we might see an opportunity to do some better management of the ecosystem around Lower Broadway," said O'Connell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.