NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Clerk’s Office reopened on Monday after closing last week when an employee tested positive for COVID-19 just five days prior.
The office closure and reopening came at the recommendation of the Metro Health Department when Davidson County Clerk Brenda Wynn said she reached out to the office for help.
“I actually reached out to the health department and General Services to figure out what we could do,” said Wynn. “The goal was to shut down have the place deep cleaned and to get everybody tested.”
Wynn said other employees thought they may have had symptoms.
“I asked all the staff to be tested as of today we’ve not gotten anybody that’s reported a positive case,” she said.
Wynn said the Health Department and General services also recommended a deep clean of the office, closed Wednesday evening through the weekend to allow for the service.
Some News4 viewers asked if the elected official was going against COVID-19 guidelines opening so soon. The Metro Public Health Department said it was the one that told Wynn that she could reopen the office on Monday morning.
Wynn said she also oversaw additional plexiglass barriers installed between workers. This adds to the list of protocols she follows to ensure safety like asking employees to clean stations at the beginning and end of the day and between customers and requiring everyone inside must wear a mask properly.
Wynn said the employee who test positive generally works separated from others and no additional staff needed to quarantine.
However, since the pandemic began, she’s had at least six employees test positive for COVID-19.
“It breaks my heart that some of these people have tested positive,” she said.
Wynn said the Clerk’s office sees roughly 500 people a day come inside interacting with workers. The County Clerk said to help with lines and crowding and to increase safety, she is asking people to consider other times to visit for assistance than during the lunch rush when less employees are available to help customers.
With so many people, the greater the chance to spread COVID. But she said the office can’t be closed to work remotely.
“As much as I would hope that we could probably do this work remotely, it can’t be done remotely,” she explained. “State law requires you to present in person for some of the things you have to do.”
Wynn also recommends using available kiosks at select locations or visiting the Green Hills, Hermitage, Madison, North and South branches or using online services to renew their motor vehicle registration (tags).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.