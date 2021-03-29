NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cleanup is underway at the City Vue apartment complex on Linbar Drive after a terrifying night of flooding on Saturday night.

At least 15 people had to be rescued by the Nashville Fire Department after flash flooding caused major damage to at least 24 apartment homes and dozens of vehicles.

For many residents, Monday was the first day they got to back to their flooded apartments to grab any personal belongings before staff boarded up the buildings.

Many of the units are deemed dangerous and uninhabitable.

Flash flooding began Saturday across Middle Tennessee and by midnight many were evacuated from their homes. Some residents only made it out with the clothes they are still wearing on their backs.

“We didn’t grab nothing. We just ran out,” said Natnael Azath, who has lived at City Vue for 10 months. “After about five minutes of flooding, the water came in from the door and we went running out.”

Azath’s roommate, Fitsum Jones, was awoken from his sleep to the sound of water seeping into their apartment from his bedroom window.

“I heard a water sound coming out of my windows and when I woke up, I saw the water inside,” said Jones. “And I just jumped from my bed and started running and told him to get out.”

On Monday, the men had just a few minutes to grab what they could from their apartment. All of their clothes, electronics and personal belongings were soaked, so they hung their clothes on a nearby fence to dry.

Both of their cars were also ruined by the flood waters, unable to start and damaged from floating and crashing into other cars in the parking lot during the flood.

“I had to call out of my job today,” said Jones. “I don’t have any clothes and my car is broken, so I don’t know what I’m going to do next.”

For now, the men are having to stay at a shelter in downtown Nashville that is being organized by the American Red Cross.

In the meantime, the apartment complex management team is working closely with the American Red Cross and insurance companies to get residents shelter and items they need as soon as possible.