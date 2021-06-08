NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Professional cleanup efforts began this week along Mill Creek and behind RJ Schinner in south Nashville.

In March, RJ Schinner products consumed the creek after the flood. There’s still lots of plastic containers, bags and cups along the creek.

“This is a major ecological and environmental disaster as far as I’m concerned,” said District 16 Councilwoman Ginny Welsch.

Welsch said the company brought in Clean Harbors Environmental Services to tackle the massive cleaning project.

“They had to come in and do an assessment. The guys actually canoed down the creek. They canoed down one side, took pictures, had some drones and canoed back up the other side to see the extent of the damage,” said Welsch.

People who live near Whitsett Park, where tons of debris lined the banks and trees after the flood, said they’re glad something is being done.

“I’m just happy they decided to clean it up because I know that with us just coming here and walking the dog, we also see families and see kids playing,” said Mirana Flores.

Clean Harbors Environmental Services said the debris stretches about three miles down the creek. The clean-up process will take a couple of months because the majority of the work will be done by hand.

This situation has fueled Welsch to find solutions to avoid this from happening again.

“I want to take some steps working with my colleagues to make sure we have ordinances in place that say you can’t build a warehouse this close to the creek,” said Welsch.