NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clean up began Tuesday after a fire displaced dozens of residents at Belcourt Park apartments near Belmont University.

Dozens of people weren’t allowed to go home after the first at the apartment complex.

Management at the apartment complex said the sprinklers have been replaced at the complex.

Leanna Duong lives on the first floor across from where the fire is believed to have started.

“These are the clothes that I had on my back when I was dashing out,” Duong said Tuesday.

Duong returned to the apartment complex to pick up some additional things from her apartment after leaving in a hurry. She said Tuesday her apartment was fine, but it was still pretty smoky on the first floor.

“My apartment is like the closest to where the fire happened,” Duong said. “I could smell a little bit of smoke when I opened the door.”

She replayed the moments before she grabbed her cell phone and ran out in her pajamas.

“I was on the phone with my parents when I heard the fire alarm, and I thought it was a false alarm,” Duong said. “But when I walked outside, I saw the entire hallway was smoky, and looking into the glass door into the communal kitchen, I had no visibility because it was so smoky in there. I knew it wasn’t a false alarm. That’s when I bolted out the door.

“I wanted to go back and get my laptop and all my personal belongings, but my parents were on the phone with me, and they were screaming at me to get out.”

The fire began around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The Nashville Fire Department is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

As far as cleanup goes, there were several contractors at Belcourt Park on Tuesday. Belcourt Park management said contractors were working on water extraction and pulling water out of the carpets in the units and corridors. They said electricians were double-checking the wiring in the clubhouse and the gym. The complex is working with Nashville Electric Service to figure out when power can be turned back on. Contractors also worked on removing the smoke smell and making sure the air quality is good in the complex.

Duong, a Vanderbilt graduate student, was happy she was able to get out safely.

“Today I was actually supposed to go to work, but I had to call in and tell them that there have just been things that I couldn’t control,” Duong said.

Belcourt Park management estimated around 12 units were impacted by Monday’s fire.