NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's City Winery will host a two-hour benefit concert for those impacted by the deadly flooding in Waverly, Tennessee.
The Sept. 7 concert will feature appearances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Dennis Quaid, Meghan Linsey and more, and will raise money for flooding victims in conjunction with the United Way of Humphreys County.
Let's come together & show our support for Waverly, TN! You can grab your tickets here: https://t.co/RdxH8K6Tep https://t.co/VGhb0WF49V— CityWineryNSH (@CityWineryNSH) August 30, 2021
The United Way of Humphreys County will then distribute 100 percent of the proceeds to the survivors and families of the flooding victims. The concert will also be livestreamed on City Winery digital platforms, allowing viewers to donate from home.
The concert is set for Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m..
City Winery is one of several Nashville venues requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry. That policy will be in place for this show.
