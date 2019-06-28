NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There's a $27.5 million construction project going on downtown on the corner of Broadway and Seventh Avenue.
What was once an office building used by Nashville First Baptist Church will soon be a huge new expansion of the church that will feature something unique and not just for church members.
The new expansion comes complete with a new 500-seat convention space, concert venue, cafe and rooftop terrace.
Nashville First Baptist Church has a 200-year history in Music City and they want to let the public embrace just that: the music.
The new concert hall will be open to the public for Christian base artists to have a place to perform downtown on Broadway.
The construction is set to be finished in two years, opening in Summer 2021.
