NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Village at Glencliff is officially open.
A ribbon cutting for the 12 micro home community took place on Monday on Glencliff Road across from Glencliff United Methodist Church.
The homes are meant for people experiencing homelessness in Nashville to provide medical respite and permanent supportive housing.
One woman at the ribbon cutting, who was homeless for eight years, said it’s a blessing to see a community built for people like her.
“They got a chance. They’ve got somewhere they can call home,” said Valegia Tidwell. “I didn’t have anywhere I could call home, but they’ve got somewhere and I’m happy.”
The church plans to build 22 homes. The micro homes have been a vision of the church since 2010 after floods hit Nashville, displacing many of the city’s homeless near the Cumberland River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.