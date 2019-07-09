NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One child remains in the hospital after a deadly apartment fire in Antioch Sunday that killed an 8-month old and hospitalized five other children.
Officials at Monroe Carell Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt confirm the last remaining patient from the fire is the 23-month old brother of Jream Jenkins, the 8-month old who died. The brother is said to remain in critical condition.
The Nashville Fire Department investigators continue to search for a cause of the fire and also whether an adult was home with the children at the time of the fire.
"We do know that when we arrived on scene, there was not an adult present,” says Joseph Pleasant, the Public Information Officer for NFD. “[Arson investigators] are trying to interview as many people as they can and get information about who was in the home when this fire started so they can hold people accountable."
Investigators said the mothers of the children, who are ages 23 and 25, went to a nightclub Saturday night. The 23-year old mother refuted that claim in an emotional Facebook Live video Monday about the loss of her daughter, Jream.
"I ain't never been away from my kids. Nobody can sit here and judge me. I work hard for my kids -- everything they got,” says the young mother. "Y'all telling somebody I was at the club, I didn't leave my kids by themselves."
The woman speaks through tears for more than twenty minutes as she talks about her merits as a mother, working at a nursing home, affording an apartment and buying a car to transport her kids. The video has since been taken down from her Facebook profile.
A family member of the young mother says pictures the mother posted on Snapchat Saturday night tell a different story. The photos were shared with News 4 and show the young mother wearing the same outfit seen in photos and videos from the scene of the fire early Sunday morning.
The fire started at Hickory Lake Apartments on Apache Trail just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene, they say a 6-year old told them there were children trapped inside one of the twelve apartments affected by the fire.
"We're asking anyone with information about this fire whether it be the cause or whether there was a babysitter, whatever the situation should be to please share that information with our Arson Investigators.”
You can contact Nashville fire by calling their Arson Line at 615-862-5640.
As for 23-month old boy who's still in the hospital, the young mother shared through Facebook live “he's fighting" and she hasn’t left his side at the hospital.
