NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A seven-year-old who was critically injured after being caught in the mechanism of an electronic parking garage gate in East Nashville last month has died.
Police said Dederic Holt was injured on the afternoon of June 11 after being caught in the mechanism of an electronic parking gate on South Sixth Street. He passed away on Wednesday at 12:17 a.m. at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police said it appeared that Holt grabbed onto the gate and was riding it up when he became caught. Metro Police’s Youth Services Division investigation into the incident is continuing.
