NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - First residents living in the University Court neighborhood lost power.
“There’s thunder and lightning, then there was a boom,” said Larita Cairo.
Then the news started to spread.
Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said a barefoot child tripped over a powerline and ended up in an ambulance headed for the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
“I was really sorry to hear that,” said Cairo. “This is such a blessing that he survived it and he’s got life to look forward to.”
Fortunately, the child is OK, but NES has a warning, especially with more weather on the way.
NES officials said if you see a line that is down or sagging, stay away from it and consider it be a live wire and dangerous.
Stay away from downed trees too. Those can conceal downed power lines.
Never drive over a live wire in your car or on a bike.
“Please be respectful of Mother Nature and stay in,” said Cairo. “When there’s electrical thunder and lightning, just stay in so you’ll live to tell about it tomorrow.”
NES also said if a downed power line is blocking you from leaving your home, do not attempt to go outside until help arrives.
