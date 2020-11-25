GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We all know that Middle Tennessee is a special place to live and it is never more evident than during Thanksgiving.
This morning, our Big Joe on the Go is at Chef's Market in Goodlettsville where they are doing something very special for our friends and neighbors.
With employees hustling in the kitchen, they're preparing Thanksgiving meals for senior citizens who live alone and can't get out due to COVID-19.
The owner tells Big Joe they've been at their busiest and are grateful for it, especially around this time of year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.