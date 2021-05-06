NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cheekwood Estate & Gardens announced it will join the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.

The 2021 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15, and end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.

Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and participating museums nationwide.

+2 Over 30,000 crayons make up Cheekwood's newest art display Cheekwood is having a new art display being created by a local artist using thousands of colored crayons.

“Like the resilience that military families demonstrate time and again Cheekwood Estate & Gardens is an example of resiliency in the arts sector over the past year,” said Ann Eilers, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, in a news release. “We are grateful to Cheekwood for their leadership in strengthening community through their participation in the Blue Star Museums program this summer.”

Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses and more in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The current list of participating museums will continue to develop as organizations are welcome to register to be a Blue Star Museum throughout the summer.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the launch of the Blue Star Museums 2021 program! Thank you to Cheekwood for participating in this impactful and highly anticipated program,” said Kathy Roth Douquet, CEO Blue Star Families. “Because of Cheekwood and their counterparts in the arts community, military families have the opportunity to create special memories and experience the arts again!"

The free admission program is available for those currently-serving in the United States Military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.

Click to register for tickets at Cheekwood.