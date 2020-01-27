NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Charges against one of the suspects charged in the death of Hendersonville Police Officer Spencer Bristol were dismissed on Monday.
Kevin Jordan, who was driving the car being pursued by Bristol, had a charge of reckless homicide dismissed in Davidson County General Sessions Court.
Officers had tried to pull over the car driven by Jordan for a traffic stop in Hendersonville. The car was then pursued by Hendersonville officers. The car eventually stopped on I-65 in Davidson County after blowing a tire. Jordan surrendered after the car stopped, but Emani Martin, a passenger in the car, got out and began to run. Bristol chased after Martin and was hit and killed by another car on Interstate 65 on Dec. 30.
Jordan and Martin appeared in court on Monday on the reckless homicide charges. The charge remains in effect against Martin.
Martin and Jordan both appeared in Sumner County General Sessions Court last week on other charges.
