NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Davidson County chancellor has issued a stay to stop a referendum to consider Nashville’s property tax set for July 27.

“The Court, on its own initiative, hereby stays all proceedings in this case pending the resolution of any appeals pertaining (to the case),” Chancellor Russell T. Perkins wrote in an order filed on Tuesday.

“We’re building a great city, and we’re grateful for a ruling that prevents a small group from hijacking Nashville’s future with an unconstitutional California-style referendum,” Mayor John Cooper said in a statement on Perkins’ decision.

“Our next budget makes historic investments in our students, our transportation infrastructure, and affordable housing as we maintain a tax rate 24% lower than our average rate over the past quarter century – the third lowest property tax rate in Metro history. We will continue to fix problems and find solutions to build a stronger, more equitable city for everyone.”

The Davidson County Election Commission voted to place proposed amendments to the Nashville and Davidson County Charter on the ballot on July 27. The proposed amendments were submitted by a group knows as 4 Good Government.

Metro Government sued the election commission for its decision to hold the election.

A non-jury trial has been set for July 1.