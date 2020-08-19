NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - According to a model released Wednesday by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, most business sectors will return to pre-COVID-19 economic activity by third quarter in 2021 while the hospitality and leisure sector in the Nashville are should return to pre-COVID-19 numbers by mid-2022.
The recent model is built on unemployment and economic data up to the week ending Aug. 1, 2020, which provides two additional months of data (June and July) since the model was last run.
The highlights from the analysis includes:
- On economic activity, the model shows staggered returns for various sectors, but most sectors will return to pre-COVID-19 economic activity by third quarter in 2021. The exception is the hospitality and leisure sector.
- Hospitality and leisure sector should see return to pre-COVID-19 employment by mid-2022. With its delayed return, this sector will pull down the unemployment for the region. Similar impact of hospitality and leisure sector on the region’s overall GDP.
- The next month of unemployment data will be critical as it will reflect the first month without significant federal support for individuals which will create a dip in person income and consumer spending.
- The next level of analysis for the Chamber’s Research Center is to layer this economic impact analysis with the Research Center’s forthcoming Workforce Study to understand which occupations could be irrevocably harmed by COVID-19 and resulted recession. This will be factored into the Chamber’s workforce efforts.
To access the updated COVID-19 economic impact analysis, visit the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.