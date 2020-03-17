NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The pool at Centennial Sportplex has been closed for cleaning after the city learned a swimmer using the pool had tested positive for COVID-19.
Metro Parks posted on social media on Monday night the aquatic center would be closed for cleaning.
“It has been brought to our attention that a swim patron has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Sportsplex will be closing the aquatic center for cleaning,” the post said.
