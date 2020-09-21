NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Centennial Park is in the midst of getting a multimillion dollar facelift.
Phase Two of renovations and amenities at the park is almost complete.
On average, 2 million people come through Centennial Park each year.
During the COVID era, more and more people are getting outside and using Metro Parks, so new walkways and amenities are much needed, now more than ever.
"With Phase Two, we've really tackled the heart of the park, which is the great lawn," said Tim Netsch, Assistant Director of the Metro Parks Planing Department. "This is where all the big festivals and events happen in the park."
When it's safe, events like Musician's Corner will take place again at Centennial Park, complete with food trucks and new park attractions to enjoy.
"The Parthenon will have new lighting," said Netsch. "We're very proud of the Tennessee Women's Suffrage monument which was dedicated a few weeks ago. We're also redesigning the West End entrance and we're making some improvements to the landscape near the bandshell."
Funding for Phase Two of the park's renovations will cost about $11 million and should be complete by the end of November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.