NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 2020 census is looming, and for the first time it will be taken online.
According to Census Bureau partnership specialist Jan Ijana, completing the census online only requires answering nine questions. The instructions will come in the mail.
“It’s important you count every single person living in the household regardless of their relationship to the householder or their age,” she explained. “Everyone needs to be counted.”
If you don't fill out the questions online, census workers will come to you at your home, between the months of March and July. An official census worker will have a badge. It is important to note: the census bureau will only contact you via mail or in person for the count.
“We will not call you or email you ever and ask for your personal information, including banking account information, your social security information, or anything like that,” Iljana said, adding that workers will only call to follow-up on information you provided online.
In rapidly growing Middle Tennessee, participating in in the census is as important as ever.
“It is used to ensure we have fair political representation for our communities and for our state also because it helps to bring back more of our federal tax money back to our state and our counties and our cities to fund services that we all use every day,” Iljana said.
The Census Bureau needs 16,000 workers for the count this year. Only half of those positions have been filled. Jobs range from office workers to field staff and pay anywhere from $15 to $28 an hour. You can apply here.
