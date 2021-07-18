Car break-ins at hotel near airport

Metro Police are investigating several car break-ins at a hotel near the Nashville International Airport early Friday morning.

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for three people who broke into more than 20 vehicles early Friday morning at a hotel near Nashville International Airport.

Police said surveillance video at the hotel caught the three suspects smashing windows to enter the cars in the 3 a.m. hour at the hotel.

If you have information about the suspects, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. A reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.