NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Catholic Charities will move its South Nashville Family Resource Center to Casa Azafran, Conexion Americas announced on Monday.
Catholic Charities' south Nashville center has nine full and part-time employees.
"The addition of Catholic Charities to Casa Azafran truly honors our community center's spirit of uniting nonprofit organizations striving to build a welcoming community," said Juliana Ospina Cano, Executive Director of Casa Azafran's lead partner, Conexion Americas, in a news release. "Immigrant families in Middle Tennessee will continue to benefit tremendously from Catholic Charities and the organizations co-located at Casa Azafran and we look forward to increasing our reach together at a time when immigrant families face unprecedented difficulties."
The social service arm of the Diocese of Nashville, Catholic Charities serves people of every religious, ethnic, cultural and racial background across Middle Tennessee. At Casa Azafran, the Catholic Charities team will provide a variety of services tailored to Hispanic and Latino families, including utility and rent assistance, food access, immigration legal services and mental health counseling. Catholic Charities will also operate the Maternal and Infant Health Outreach Program, a Vanderbilt University program of peer-to-peer mentoring for expectant and new mothers, at Casa Azafran.
"I could not be more excited to bring the Catholic Charities South Nashville team to Casa Azafran, where we will join Conexion and their other partners," said Judy K. Orr, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Tennessee, in a news release. "Our programs perfectly complement each other, and by joining forces, we amplify our impact through a rich diversity of programs and services."
Founded in 2012, Casa Azafran stands at the gateway to Nashville's most international and socially diverse district along Nolensville Pike. Casa Azafran is an event space and home to a collective of nonprofits who offer services in education, legal, health care and the arts to immigrants, refugees and the community as a whole.
While Casa Azafran remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the work of each of the nonprofit partners continues. Casa Azafran will be open July 17-Aug. 1 for early voting.
