NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A liquor store clerk testified in court on Monday that the man who robbed her said he needed money because he was on the run.
Danny Lee Ross was in court from his most recent arrest on Dec. 8 after holding up a liquor store.
The clerk, who asked not to show her face, said Ross came in twice, first stealing a fifth of vodka after his credit card was rejected, then returning 30 minutes later for more vodka and money, threatening to hurt her.
“He said he was on the run and he needed all the money from the register,” testified Megan Hayes, the liquor store’s clerk. “And he said if I didn’t give it to him, he was going to hurt me.”
Ross was wanted for allegedly robbing a Regions Bank the week before. Ross was captured on the bank’s camera with cash he had allegedly taken.
The liquor store clerk called 911 after the robbery. Police found Ross walking a little way away from the liquor store.
“He walked through a home in the fence,” Metro Police Officer James Thornton testified. “He kept yelling ‘I’m sorry Megan,’ and that’s the name of the clerk.”
Thornton said Ross eventually surrendered.
Ross has been in and out of prison since he was 18. He was involved in a crash 26 years ago that killed through people.
Ross’ liquor store charge was sent to the grand jury. He won’t get out of jail because the federal government are holding him on the bank robbery charge.
