NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People inside a south Nashville barbershop avoided injury after a truck crashed into the business on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at Ivan's Barber Shop at 431 Cotton Lane.
An insurance agent on scene told News4 that the driver of the truck mixed up the gas and brake pedals.
Nobody was injured in the accident.
A two truck was called the the scene. The barber shop plans to board up the broken windows.
