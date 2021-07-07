NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New data from Metro Police show more than 500 guns have been stolen from vehicles this year as police encourage residents to do their part to prevent what’s become a persistent problem.

This week burglars targeted two parking garages, one in Midtown and another in Germantown, to bust out vehicle windows.

“Yeah, not something you want to hear,” said Emily Peery, who is considering moving to Germantown. “I definitely say it creates fear, especially if you’re living by yourself.”

Metro Police said vehicle burglaries also go hand-in-hand with vehicle thefts.

So far in 2021, police said 56 vehicles have been stolen. Of those, 31 had the keys inside or available to the thieves.

Metro Police are encouraging everyone to lock their car doors, secure any valuables – especially guns – and remove the keys.

I think it’s frustrating, people who probably see something they want in a car don’t have anything better to do,” said Peery’s sister Holly. “I feel like this kind of thing can happen anywhere in cities.”

Metro Police said of the 533 guns stolen in 2021, many are taken from vehicles in parking garages, outside night clubs, homes and hotels.