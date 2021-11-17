NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Capgemini, a global IT consulting firm, will establish operations in Nashville, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and company officials announced Wednesday.
Headquartered in France and located in 50 countries, Capgemini will create a minimum of 500 new jobs, with projected growth of up to 1,000, as the company launches its first Tennessee delivery center at Broadwest in Nashville.
“In recent years, Middle Tennessee has far outpaced national technology job growth rates and is expected to continue on this trajectory for years to come,” Lee said in a news release. “This region is attracting technology workers from around the country and training a skilled workforce right here in Tennessee. I welcome Capgemini to Tennessee as they create hundreds of new jobs in Nashville.”
Through Capgemini’s expansion, the company will be able to better serve its clients, improve solution delivery and develop talent. The Nashville delivery center will specifically focus on Capgemini’s capabilities in enterprise application modernization, artificial intelligence, machine learning and loT solutions.
Because of its central location, highly skilled workforce, and pro-business climate, Nashville will help to fulfill Capgemini’s mission in the future of work by recruiting and developing strong talent.
“The establishment of Capgemini’s new delivery center is a major milestone that will help us continue to accelerate our business in the U.S.,” Jim Baily, CEO Americas, Capgemini, said in a news release. “The area is rich with diverse talent from nearby colleges and universities, has strong accessibility and provides a ripe opportunity with our current partners and future clients. This expansion continues our investment to best serve our clients in key markets at every stage of their digital transformation journey.”
In the last five years, TNECD has supported 55 economic development projects in Davidson County resulting in more than 25,000 job commitments and approximately $3.2 billion in capital investment.
“Capgemini could have chosen anywhere in the world for this project, and we are proud that another FDI company chose Tennessee,” Rolfe said in a news release. “We look forward to partnering with Capgemini as the company expands its global operations in Davidson County.”
“When an international company at the forefront of technology and digital consulting, like Capgemini, expands its American footprint in Middle Tennessee, you’re seeing clear evidence that Nashville’s technology sector is booming,” state Sen. Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville, said in a news release. “We look forward to partnering with Capgemini on further developing Nashville’s tech workforce to fill these high-skill, high-quality jobs.”
