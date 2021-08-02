NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 cases in Nashville are trending in the wrong direction.

On Monday health officials said cases were up 70% when compared to the previous weekend.

Some worry those numbers could go even higher after what happened over the weekend.

The Garth Brooks concert was supposed to be an outdoor show with seating for 70,000 fans.

Then a massive lightning storm struck and thousands of maskless music fans were forced to take shelter inside with no way to stay six feet apart.

“The Nissan Stadium staff did a really good job getting everybody inside when the weather hit,” said one fan.

“They had to do what they had to do to protect those people from the most imminent danger, which was the lightning,” said Metro Director of Health Dr. Gill Wright III.

Wright said the mass indoor gathering could result in more cases.

“Just bringing people together, at this point, because of the infectiousness, probably does have some affect,” said Wright.

Health officials said it will take two to four weeks before they know whether cases are spiking because of the concert.

In the meantime, they’re hoping for the best and they’re promoting what they know works.

“This Delta variant is dangerous because it does spread more easily and so we definitely want to encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Wright.