NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Newly-released 911 calls paint the picture of what happened just before country music star Sam Hunt was pulled over and arrested for DUI.

According to arrest records, the 34-year-old singer was going the wrong way south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway North at Ben Allen Road.

Hunt admitted to investigators to having been drinking alcohol and consented to a field sobriety test.

Hunt showed numerous signs of impairment and consented to a breathalizer test, breathing a .173%, more than twice the legal limit. The legal limit is .08%

Hunt has since tweeted an apology for his actions.

Thursday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again. — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) November 22, 2019

Hunt is no longer scheduled to perform at the NASCAR Awards in Nashville.

Hunt's arrest marks the latest in a series of wrong way driving incidents on Ellington Parkway. Those incidents include a case in 2013 when a wrong way driver crashed into a metro officer, sending him to the hospital. In 2016, an 83-year-old woman was killed in a wrong way crash. In 2018, Ben Vaughn was accused of drinking and driving in a wrong way crash that killed a woman in the other car.

"This interchange at Douglas and Ellington is a hot spot for collisions," said Councilman Sean Parker.

Parker said you can't forget some of the wrong way driving is due to drinking, but some of it is also honest confusion.

"We have very limited signage to direct traffic," he said. "I have asked for a study to be done that will explore signalization in that area."