NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A chilling 911 call has been released following a man's body found shot to death in a back yard of a home on Heiman Street Tuesday morning.
It begins when the caller tells the Metro dispatcher that he and his wife were woken up by what they believed were gunshots overnight.
"Last night, I don't know what time it was, we were sleeping but we heard what sounded like gunshots very close to our house. We just went back to bed," he said.
The man continues to describe when he saw the unthinkable the next day.
"I just woke up this morning to go to work and there is a body laying in the back yard."
The dispatcher then asked the man if he was able to check to see if the victim was breathing, but the caller was in disbelief.
"I don't think they are, I mean they're laying in the rain ... I do not think they're alive ... he's on his back, his eyes are open, he is not moving."
When Metro Police got to the scene around 8:30 a.m., they weren't able to identify the victim due to lack of identification.
Investigators believe the victim was likely shot on Scovel Street and ran through a parking lot to the back yard where he was found. They said he is a black man who wore a black t-shirt and black jeans.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
