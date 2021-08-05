NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a California man in connection with the strangulation death of a man inside a Madison home early Thursday morning.
Police charged Bruno Almeida-Rache, 27, with criminal homicide after the death of Joshua Smithson, 36, inside Smithson’s East Marathona Road home.
During an interview with police, Almeida-Rache, of Huntington, CA, said he met Smithson through a dating app and arrived at his home at 2:30 a.m. He said they engaged in sex and ingested drugs. Almeida-Rache said he fell asleep and woke up to Smithson standing in front of the bed looking at him. He said he then kicked Smithson in the face and put him in a chokehold until he stopped moving.
Almeida-Rache is being held without bond pending a hearing.
