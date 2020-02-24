NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Board of Health of Nashville/Davidson County has named Michael C. Caldwell MD MPH as Nashville’s Director of Health.
The board voted last Thursday to approve the contract with Caldwell, a Nashville resident licensed to practice medicine in Tennessee.
“I am honored to welcome Dr. Caldwell as the Director of the Metropolitan Public Health Department,” said Board Chair Alex Jahangir MD in a news release. “After a comprehensive national search, I am confident that Dr. Caldwell has the experience, commitment and vision needed for him to lead the Department to face the ever-changing public health needs of all of the residents of our great city.”
“Dr. Caldwell has extensive public health experience that will be important as we build a healthier Nashville for everybody,” Mayor John Cooper said in a news release. “I look forward to working closely with him as our new Director of Health as we focus on the health and well-beings of all Nashvillians.”
Caldwell’s public health experience includes serving 19 years as the Commissioner of Health for Dutchess County, NY. The Dutchess County Health Department serves a population of 300,000 with a budget of $40 million and 200 employees. Caldwell has also served as the President of the National Association of County and City County Health Officials (NACCHO). NACCHO represents the nation’s nearly 3,000 local health departments. He brings expertise on a wide range of public health issues including infectious diseases, vaccines, tobacco control, emergency preparedness and health equity. He is a recognized researcher with a focus on the clinical research of vaccines as well as Public Health Systems & Services Research.
Caldwell received an undergraduate degree from Columbia University, a medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine, and a master’s degree from Harvard School of Public Health. He is a member of the Nashville Academy of Medicine, the Tennessee Medical Association, the American College of Preventive Medicine, the American Public Health Association, and he is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians.
“The Nashville Public Health Department is one of the finest Departments of Health in the country,” said Caldwell in a news release. “Our outstanding and innovative public health professionals work every day to improve the health of our entire community with a special focus on health equity. I am honored to join their team.”
The Nashville Metro Public Health Department serves a population approaching 700,000 over 526 square miles with a staff of more than 500 employees and a budget of $69 million. The mission of the Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) is to protect, improve and sustain health and well-being for all people in Metropolitan Nashville. Nashville’s local health department provides and connects people to essential public health services, enforces health regulations and leads and supports collaborative efforts to create healthy conditions for everyone in Nashville.
