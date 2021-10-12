NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned racist “KKK” vandalism targeting a woman’s car and those of others at her apartment complex.

On Sunday, a Nashville woman noticed the letters “KKK” carved into the hood of her car. The woman filed a police report about the incident and said her vehicle wasn’t the only care in the parking lot that had been vandalized. She said the car across from her also had the letters “KKK” carved on the hood and the word “b****” carved on the door.

News4 reported surveillance cameras present in the area are now being reviewed for possible suspects.

“Incidents like these demonstrate the danger racism poses to our society,” CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ismail Allison said in a news release. “We call on local and state police to launch a hate crime investigation into this incident and urge law enforcement authorities nationwide to crack down on the growing tide of bias-motivated crime.”

Allison said in the release the American Muslim community and CAIR stand in solidarity with all those challenging anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, white supremacy and all other forms of bigotry.

CAIR is the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization. Its mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice and empower American Muslims.