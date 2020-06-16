NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Parts of Nashville hardest hit by the March tornadoes are still rebuilding more than three months later.
North Nashville, Germantown and East Nashville remained lined with homes, apartments and businesses boarded up where windows were blown out. Construction crews work to repair the neighborhoods.
In the Five Points neighborhood, Fanny’s House of Music is one of those businesses damaged and forced to close, followed by more restrictions because of COVID-19.
“This is the first day and we’re just going to give it a go,” said Pamela Cole, co-owner of the music store.
Guitars line the walls in front of a new paint job. New windows have been installed, a door and all new siding after the March 3 EF-3 tornado. Coronavirus only elongated the rebuild process.
“Down the chain of supply you know everybody was waiting on windows and doors and you couldn’t get them,” said co-owner Leigh Maples.
The store has opened again to music lovers, while the rest of the neighborhood continues to rebuild one house at a time. Some businesses nearby still lay in debris.
“What can we save, what can we rebuild and what actually needs to be taken down?” said Rev. Judi Hoffman of East End United Methodist Church.
Sitting just down the street from Fanny’s, the church is waiting to rebuild while still helping neighbors as best they can.
“So at this point it looks like we’ll be able to save the sanctuary,” said Hoffman.
Hoffman said the church’s structure is stabilized until more work can be done.
Although slow, neighbors are happy to see progress.
“We want to invest in East Nashville and we want you know East Nashville to invest in us,” said Cole.
“It’s just nice to see things moving and just the smallest of things give us a boost,” said Maples.
