NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some business owners on First and Second avenues impacted by the Christmas Day bombing are disappointed to hear people are stealing copper from buildings in that area.

Betsy Williams with Music City Suites said news of copper thieves adds to the stress of what businesses in that area already dealing with, but it doesn’t surprise her that it’s happening.

“It’s a common place thievery with places that are abandoned or not inhabited or that are under construction, you get copper thieves,” said Williams.

Regardless, it’s still disappointing for Williams, whose buildings were severely damaged by the Christmas Day bombing.

“It’s sort of adding insult to injury a little bit because it’s been difficult enough as it is with the bombing and the aftermath of determining what we need to be doing,” said Williams. “It’s difficult and so with the cooper thieves coming in there to steal copper, I don’t think it’s anything we would have been able to reuse anyway, but we certainly can’t reuse it now.”

Police arrested two men, Richard Crawford and Walter Crawford, for taking copper from buildings damaged by the bomb. Police said one of the suspects said he had taken copper from the building multiple times.

“To be concerned with security and trying to secure a building that basically has no electricity, no power and no water,” said Williams. “I think we’ll see some expanded security measures put in place as things progress.”

Police said the men stole copper worth about $600, but to make repairs to the damage will cost thousands of dollars.

“It depends on what kind of systems you’re going to put back on there. How much copper there was in the building to start with, so you can’t give an exact answer for that,” said Williams. “I just know it’s just another form of damage to the building that’s already just barely survived.”

Williams said they are trying to be positive about all that has happened. She said they try to handle the bad things and make the best repairs that can be made.

“That’s disappointing, but it’s just another bump in the road we have to go over in order to reach the finish line,” said Williams.

Richard Crawford and Walter Crawford have both been charged with vandalism and burglary. They are set to appear in court on Tuesday.