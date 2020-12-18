NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Between the March tornadoes and the coronavirus, evictions are on the rise.
A Nashville non-profit is helping the city’s homeless population more than ever before.
Every Tuesday afternoon when the truck pulls up and the hose is hooked up, people start to line up under the Jefferson Street Bridge.
“The tornado came right through the Jefferson Street Bridge camp,” said Paul Schmitz, who started his mobile business Shower Up four years ago.
Volunteers provide showers for the homeless, a population he has seen increase at this location since the March tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This camp has exploded, 20-25 people has become 75 to 125, depending on the week,” said Schmitz.
Schmitz said 30 people is the number they see on a night like this. They’re used to half that.
“We had to ramp things up, so our activity increased by about 65%,” said Schmitz. “We’re just trying to meet the need, not only for showers, but for basic hygiene, hand washing, hand sanitizer, even masks.”
He said they have doubled their water usage and try to come to the Jefferson Street Bridge location three to four times a week to help the growing population.
“I think we will see these numbers go down,” said Schmitz. “Right now, though, we are going to take advantage of the opportunity to serve and try and help as many people as we possibly can.”
Schmitz said as the weather gets colder, they may have to stop the showers for some time, but they will provide people with hats, hand warmers and blankets to help them get through the cold months.
